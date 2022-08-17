Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires mental health provider Southeast Psych

Formed in 2021, Southeast Psych has two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina and one in Nashville

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and business services sectors

Thurston Group’s partners include Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management and South Georgia Dental Management

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired Southeast Psych, a mental health provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Southeast Psych is one of the most prestigious psychology/therapy groups in the nation,” said Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO, in a statement. “We’re honored and excited to have them join our team of top-tier mental health practices.”

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare providers.

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital.