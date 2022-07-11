Tiger Infrastructure-backed 11:11 Systems acquires IT services provider Static1

Q Advisors acted as financial advisor to 11:11 Systems in connection with this transaction while Perkins Coie acted as legal advisor.

11:11 Systems, which is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, has acquired Static1, a provider of managed network and IT infrastructure development and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Feedback from customers has shown that there is a dearth of offerings that combine cloud, connectivity and security in one platform,” said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems, in a statement. “With this acquisition, we will strengthen our existing managed services and add entrenched industry expertise and relationships to our portfolio.”

Static1’s services span the gamut from connectivity to security management to monitoring, network, infrastructure and SD-Wan technology. Through this acquisition, Static1’s team and technology will complement 11:11’s recent acquisitions of Unitas, Cleareon, iland and Green Cloud Defense, each of which hold market leadership positions within the cloud, connectivity and security spaces.

