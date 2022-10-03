Tiger Infrastructure Partners recruits Hunt as chief corporate counsel

Hunt joins Tiger from Allianz Global Investors, where she was director and associate general counsel

Tiger Infrastructure Partners has named Danielle J. Hunt as chief corporate counsel. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Hunt joins Tiger from Allianz Global Investors, where she was director and associate general counsel and served as both global head of alternative transactions legal and head of US institutional legal.

Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. said in a statement, “Danielle Hunt’s addition accelerates our recent focus on investment in the human capital vital to the success of our growth capital strategy. Her extensive experience in corporate and transactional legal matters will be of great benefit to our firm, investors and portfolio companies.”

At Allianz Global Investors, Hunt led legal teams responsible for supporting the firm’s private markets platform focused on private equity and infrastructure investments across the US, Europe, and Asia. Hunt had leadership roles in various aspects of the platform’s legal needs, including transaction structuring, regulatory compliance, fund formation and strategic acquisitions.

Prior to joining Allianz Global Investors in 2017, Hunt worked at Milbank LLP, a leading international law firm responsible for high-profile transactions in capital markets as well as project and transportation finance.

Tiger Infrastructure Partners invests in the middle market.