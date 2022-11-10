TJC-backed Sunny Sky Products acquires beverage solutions provider GoodWest

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Sunny Sky while Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal advisor to GoodWest

Lincoln International was financial advisor to GoodWest

TJC invests in the middle market

Sunny Sky Products, a portfolio company of TJC, has acquired Douglassville, Pennsylvania-based GoodWest Industries, a maker of low-acid aseptic beverage solutions, from Palladium Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sunny Sky Products is a provider of dispensed beverage solutions.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome our new GoodWest colleagues to the Sunny Sky family,” said W. Ashley Edens, president and CEO of Sunny Sky Products in a statement. “Together, Sunny Sky and GoodWest will strengthen our position as a leader in the premium dispensed beverage category and provide expanded product offerings to our valuable customers while continuing to deliver top-quality products and superior customer service.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Sunny Sky while Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal advisor to GoodWest. Lincoln International acted as the financial advisor to GoodWest.

Sunny Sky’s products include specialty cappuccinos, frappes, hot chocolates, fountain drinks, aguas frescas, teas, frozen slushies, smoothies, coffee syrups, sauces and toppers.

GoodWest has more than 25,000 dispensers in operation across the U.S. and over 20 countries.

Founded in 1982, TJC invests in the middle market.