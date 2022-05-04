TJC backs Flywheel Software

Flywheel Software, a data activation platform for enterprise, has secured an investment from The Jordan Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Flywheel Software (“Flywheel”) today announced a growth equity investment from The Jordan Company (“TJC”), a private equity firm, and the launch of its No Code Data Activation Platform.

Flywheel is a leading Data Activation Platform for Enterprise, powering growth at innovative companies such as Google, NASCAR, and Mercari. Flywheel’s platform enables customers to activate first-party customer data in their Modern Data Stack directly into any marketing, sales, and customer service destinations. With the launch of its No Code Data Activation Platform, Flywheel has disrupted traditional Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) with a radical new approach that empowers its customers to activate data entirely within their data warehouses.

Now, first-party customer data can be responsibly and securely activated in minutes. Partnering with TJC will accelerate Flywheel’s growth and platform development with the goal of further simplifying the process of data activation for its enterprise customers as they seek to drive revenue growth.

“Over the last eighteen months we have seen a major shift with our enterprise customers moving toward the Modern Data Stack and away from CDPs,” said Chris Sell, Co-CEO at Flywheel. “Flywheel is purpose-built to transform our customers’ enterprise data warehouses into growth engines. The launch of our No Code Data Activation Platform is just the start. Our vision is to enable data-driven companies to activate first-party data intelligently and responsibly no matter where it lives to drive trajectory-changing growth.”

For more than four decades, TJC has been enabling businesses and their management teams to accelerate strategic growth initiatives. The investment and guidance from TJC will enable Flywheel to further support customers and partners, and invest in bringing automated intelligence to Flywheel’s No Code Data Activation Platform.

“We are very excited to partner with a fast-growing company like Flywheel,” said Eion Hu and Brad Wilford, Partners at TJC. “From their distinguished leadership team to their industry-leading platform, Flywheel is paving the way in the market, providing their clients with the smartest and easiest way to target customer segments.”

“As a bootstrapped company to-date, this investment marks a watershed moment for the Flywheel team,” remarked David Joosten, Co-CEO at Flywheel. “We’re incredibly grateful to our customers and partners who have supported us at every step, and we’re especially excited to scale our engineering, product and go-to-market teams to meet the demand we see from data-driven companies.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor for TJC and Lumos Partners served as financial advisor. Snell & Wilmer served as legal advisor for Flywheel Software.

About Flywheel Software

Flywheel Software, is a No Code Data Activation Platform built for Enterprise. We turn data warehouses and data lakes into growth engines. Founded by former Googlers, Flywheel’s no code interface democratizes the ability to activate customer data to any destination in minutes. Flywheel has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and is hiring. For more information, visit: https://www.flywheelsoftware.com