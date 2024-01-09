TMX Group completes acquisition of Aretex-backed VettaFi

The purchase price was $848 million (C$1.15 billion)​

TMX Group has completed its acquisition of the remaining 78 percent of common units of VettaFi, a New York-based, indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company.

The purchase price was $848 million (C$1.15 billion)​. It brought the total amount paid for full ownership to $1.03 billion (C$1.40 billion), including the investments TMX made in VettaFi in the first half of 2023.

With the deal’s closing, VettaFi will be included in TMX’s global solutions, insights and analytics segment.

Based in Toronto, TMX Group operates global markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The acquisition of VettaFi is expected to accelerate TMX’s global expansion and increase the proportion of revenue derived from the global solutions, insights and analytics segment and from recurring sources, the company said in a statement. The deal also grows the depth and value of data-driven insights TMX provides to clients, expands its digital capabilities and enriches its support for ETF issuers.

VettaFi, formerly known as Alerian, has been backed by Aretex Capital Partners since 2018.

Based in New York, Aretex is a private equity firm that makes growth-oriented investments primarily in North America and Europe.