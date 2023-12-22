Top PE-backed sports deals of the year; plus Houlihan Lokey to acquire placement agent Triago

Schedule note: PE Hub and PEI Group will be closed for the holidays the last week in December. The next edition of the Wire will be Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Happy Holidays!

Houlihan Lokey is acquiring placement agent and advisor Triago.

It’s also a good time for us to revisit the top PE-backed sports deals for the year. Private equity firms are increasingly identifying opportunities in sports streaming services, women’s sports, student athletics as well as top soccer clubs in Europe, among others.

I also have details of the investment bank Houlihan Lokey agreeing to acquire Triago, a private equity placement agent and advisor, this week.

Finally, and for your reading pleasure during the holidays, I have a lineup of interviews with PE thought-leaders that we recently published.

The MVPs of private equity

As we approach the end of 2023, it’s a good time to reflect on the hustle and bustle of PE activity we’ve seen in the sports sector throughout the year, writes my colleague Rafael Canton. Sports are attractive to PE firms because of factors like consumers’ discretionary spending, which has been very resilient despite shaky economic conditions.

Rafael rounded up six top sports deals that PE Hub and PE Hub Europe covered this year.

Below I highlight a few:

San Francisco-based private equity firm Sixth Street made a splash when it backed the creation of expansion National Women’s Soccer League team Bay FC in April. The NWSL team will make its debut next year. Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman will serve on the NWSL’s board of governors. The expansion franchise deal made Sixth Street the first institutional investor to become the majority owner of a professional US sports franchise.

Back in May, the firm also announced the launch of the Soccer Champions Tour, which featured a series of games played this summer in major markets across the US with the participation of top international teams such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Also in April, New York-based firm RedBird Capital and the National Football League announced the formation of EverPass. EverPass holds the rights to distribute the NFL’s Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues in the US.

The rights from the NFL were valued at a reported $200 million. The NFL’s strategic investment arm, 32 Equity, also made an equity investment.

Deepening services

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has agreed to acquire Triago, a private equity placement agent and advisor.

The Triago team will join Houlihan Lokey’s Private Funds Group led by global co-heads Andy Lund and Cristina Forcina Westermann. Triago CEO Matt Swain will join as head of direct placements and secondaries, a new practice within PFG. Triago’s founder and chairman, Antoine Dréan, will join as chairman emeritus of the Private Funds Group.

“The PFG platform and the range of services we can offer financial sponsors and limited partners across all our businesses is more comprehensive and more competitive than ever,” said Swain in a statement. “Joining our new partners in PFG and across the firm means we can continue to deliver the outstanding results that our clients demand.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024. Triago has offices in Paris, New-York, Dubai, London and San Diego.

In case you missed it

PE Hub has been conducting a series of interviews with private equity thought-leaders on a wide range of topics. As an added treat for the holidays, I have the list of interviews that you may want to go through again.

• Cambridge Associates’ Andrea Auerbach: Rate cuts in 2024 may break the transaction logjam and spur activity

• EQT’s Alex Darden: Private capital has a huge role to play in the transition to net zero

• Vista’s Patrick Severson: Promising enterprise software sectors in 2024 include cybersecurity, energy transition, healthcare IT

• Blackstone CTO John Stecher: ‘Generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking’

• NYSE’s Michael Harris: Optimistic about IPOs in 2024

• HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares: Big buying opportunity plays music to her ears

• Blackstone’s Verdun Perry: ‘GPs are choosing to hold on to their best quality assets longer’

• Accenture’s Jay Scanlan: Deal partners request more ideas, increased support from operating pros

