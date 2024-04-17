Torque Capital-backed Netform completes merger with Vikers Engineering

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Netform is a manufacturer of advanced flow-formed and cold-formed components and assemblies primarily focused on transmission and propulsion applications in the automotive and truck markets.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination