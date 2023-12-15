TorQuest Partners racks up $2.1bn for sixth flagship buyout fund

Fund VI’s limited partners included public and private pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and family offices

TorQuest Partners has closed its sixth flagship buyout fund at a hard-cap of $2.1 billion. The firm had set an initial target for external commitments of $1.75 billion.

TorQuest Partners Fund VI's limited partners included public and private pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and family offices.

Fund VI will continue to apply the firm’s mid-market investment and operating strategy of partnering with management teams to create value through improved governance, strategic change, operational enhancements, growth capital investment and the successful integration of accretive add-on acquisitions.

Brent Belzberg, TorQuest’s senior managing partner said in a statement: “I would like to personally thank all of our partners who have taken the lead in our fundraising effort and helped us reach our final closing for Fund VI in a short window since launch. Despite how pleased we are to announce today’s final closing, we also recognize that we are facing many macro headwinds and uncertainties today, all around the globe. We know there will be new challenges ahead, but we are nevertheless confident in the strength of our investment strategy across cycles and the opportunity set ahead of us. Our patience in similar markets has paid off for us repeatedly in the past, where some of our best transactions were undertaken during periods of tremendous uncertainty. We remain confident in the deep team we have built at TorQuest and our ability to deliver attractive returns for our limited partners in any investing environment.”

Founded in 2002 and based in Toronto, TorQuest is a private equity firm focused of North American mid-market opportunities. It has more than $5 billion of equity capital under management.

Torys LLP acted as fund counsel for TorQuest Partners Fund VI.