Tower Arch Capital recruits Lang as business development VP

Tower Arch Capital has named Madi Lang as vice president of business development.

On the appointment, Rhett Neuenschwander, a partner at Tower Arch Capital, said in a statement, “We are delighted to have Madi join Tower Arch Capital. She is a fantastic addition to the team and brings a unique ability to development relationships. We are excited to have her work with our investment staff to help identify new platform opportunities as well as add-ons for our current portfolio companies.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Tower Arch Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm has over $780 million in equity under management.