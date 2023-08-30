Tower Arch recaps TD&I Cable Maintenance

Zions Bank and Hillcrest Bank provided the financing for the deal.

Tower Arch Capital has recapitalized Lakeland, Minnesota-based TD&I Cable Maintenance, a specialty infrastructure services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, David Topham, a partner at Tower Arch Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Tim, Donavin, Jeff, Spencer, Carroll, and the entire TD&I team. TD&I’s commitment to safety, service, and on-time execution is a real differentiator in the market and something that will carry the business forward. This next chapter of growth will be very exciting as we support and invest in TD&I to enhance their service offerings and geographic reach while retaining their exceptional reputation and customer relations.”

Zions Bank and Hillcrest Bank provided the financing for the deal. Advisors for Tower Arch Capital included Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and BDO USA, LLP. Advisors for TD&I included Hennepin Partners and Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, PA.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital invests in the lower middle market.

TD&I was founded in 1987.

