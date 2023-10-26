TowerBrook to invest in Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

According to terms of the deal, Langan’s management and employee shareholders will maintain majority ownership and control of the company.

TowerBrook Capital Partners has agreed to make a minority investment in Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, an environmental and engineering consulting firm.

No financial terms were disclosed.

According to terms of the deal, Langan’s management and employee shareholders will maintain majority ownership and control of the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Langan, a firm whose growth and success have been impressive,” said Walter Weil, a managing director at TowerBrook in a statement. “Our objective is to support Langan’s strategy to further expand its operations and capabilities.”

Blackstone Credit, CPPIB Credit Investments III Inc. (a subsidiary of CPP Investments), and SMBC provided additional financing in support of the transaction.

Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as lead financial advisor and placement agent with support from Baird. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP provided legal counsel to Langan. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to TowerBrook.

Founded in 1970, Langan has 38 offices throughout the U.S.

TowerBrook Capital Partners has raised in excess of $22.8 billion to date.