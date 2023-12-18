TPG acquires a majority in Oxford’s GTA industrial business parks

The joint venture, which is the first between TPG and Oxford, represents one of the largest private industrial real estate deals in Canada.

TPG has acquired a 75 percent stake stake in Oxford Properties Group’s two Class-A industrial business parks in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The deal values the portfolio at C$1.3 billion.

Oxford will retain a 25 percent stake in the assets: Brampton Business Park and Vaughan Business Park. Oxford will also continue to manage the 5.1 million square-foot portfolio.

The joint venture, which is the first between TPG and Oxford, represents one of the largest private industrial real estate deals in Canada. TPG Real Estate is acquiring the properties through its dedicated real estate equity fund series.

Jacob Muller, a partner at TPG, said in a statement, “We see the GTA as one of the most attractive industrial markets globally, with strong real estate fundamentals and population and employment growth outpacing many major U.S. markets. We have followed the Canadian industrial sector for several years, and believe this joint venture provides a unique opportunity to enter the market at scale through the acquisition of some of the highest quality industrial assets in all of Toronto.”

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, TPG is a global alternative asset management firm with $212 billion of assets managed. It invests in strategies like including private equity, impact, credit, real estate and market solutions.

Based in Toronto, Oxford Properties Group is a Canadian real estate investor, developer and manager. The firm is owned by OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees.

RBC Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets served as financial advisors to the joint venture and CBRE acted as an additional financial advisor to Oxford. Stikeman Elliott acted as lead legal counsel to Oxford. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to TPG.