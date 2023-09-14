TPG-backed BGB Group acquires healthcare strategy consultancy Kx Advisors

In 2021, BGB partnered with TPG

Clearsight Advisors, Inc served as financial advisor and Baker Donelson served as legal counsel to Kx Advisors in connection with the transaction

MP Law served as legal counsel and FORVIS served as financial accounting and tax advisor to BGB

BGB Group, which is backed by TPG, has acquired Kx Advisors, a healthcare strategy consultancy with offices in Washington D.C., London, and Boston. No financial terms were disclosed.

New York City-based BGB Group is a healthcare communications company.

“We’re very excited about this new area of growth for BGB,” said Greg Passaretti, founding partner of BGB Group in a statement. “Our goal has always been to create an agency that leads our clients into the future. In Kx, we have found the right group of experts to continue to support that vision. We’re united around the common values of being data-driven, highly collaborative, and dedicated to solutions that drive scientific development and commercial success.”

In 2021, BGB partnered with TPG.

Clearsight Advisors, Inc served as financial advisor and Baker Donelson served as legal counsel to Kx Advisors in connection with the transaction. MP Law served as legal counsel and FORVIS served as financial accounting and tax advisor to BGB.

Founded in 1992, TPG is based in Fort Worth, Texas.