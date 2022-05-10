TPG-backed CLEAResult acquires ChooseEV

CLEAResult, a portfolio company of TPG Growth and TPG Rise, has acquired ChooseEV, a provider of electrical vehicle market awareness and education tools. No financial terms were disclosed.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLEAResult, the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America, announces the acquisition of ChooseEV, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) market awareness and education tools across North America. Through this acquisition, CLEAResult and ChooseEV will deliver an even broader set of energy transition solutions that accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and create a greener, more sustainable future.

ChooseEV operates the most widely deployed platform for EV education, serving over 300 utilities across the U.S. and Canada. The platform will expand CLEAResult’s Energy Transition practice and provide utilities and businesses with customer-friendly EV education tools, easier implementation and technical assistance with charging and fleet electrification. ChooseEV’s expertise will empower even more consumers to compare costs and emissions, identify incentives and ultimately make the decision to switch an easy one.

“The acquisition of ChooseEV demonstrates our pursuit of strategic growth opportunities as we continue to build our platform and offering,” said CLEAResult President and CEO Rich McBee, “Their vast expertise in consumer engagement and accelerating the adoption of new technologies will play an integral role in shaping our technology approach to the energy transition.”

With the integration of ChooseEV’s platform, CLEAResult will continue to efficiently target outreach efforts that expedite the widespread use of EVs. Alongside delivering excellent client value, CLEAResult continues to serve as a model for clean energy and recently announced its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025 — including transitioning its own fleet to zero-emission vehicles. With this acquisition, ChooseEV will enhance CLEAResult’s Energy Transition business, enabling speed and scalability in the transition to more intelligent, cleaner energy solutions.

“I’m delighted to be a part of the innovative energy solution offerings that CLEAResult delivers,” said founder Ben Yenter, “They’ve demonstrated tremendous market leadership and continue to trailblaze in the field of energy efficiency and sustainability. The opportunities for growth are astounding, not just for ChooseEV, but for the power and possibility of electrified transportation and our net zero future.”

Through this innovative addition, CLEAResult extends its product capabilities and the value of the benefits of electric energy to current and potential customers, communicating the importance of achieving net zero carbon emissions while harnessing the power of electric vehicles.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG through its middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth and its multi-sector global impact investing strategy The Rise Fund.