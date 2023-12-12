TPG-backed Nintex snaps up low-code platform Skuid

Nintex is a provider of process intelligence and automation solutions.

Skuid helps more than 600 companies design, build and deploy business applications that bring together data and workflows from across their organization

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, TPG was founded in 1992

Nintex, which is backed by TPG, has acquired Skuid, a Tennessee-based low-code platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Skuid has an incredible product that allows customers to build engaging applications for complex business needs using low code technologies,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, chief product officer at Nintex in a statement. “Combining Skuid with Nintex’s powerful process automation portfolio, unified through a shared platform, will allow customers to easily build holistic digital experiences to drive efficiency and speed, instilling decision-making confidence across their business. The complementary nature of our capabilities makes this acquisition a fantastic fit.”

