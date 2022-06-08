TPG makes third investment in software development tool maker Sauce Labs

“We’ve been focused on DevOps as an investment theme for many years," TPG's Art Heidrich said.

TPG first invested in Sauce Labs in 2019, and again in 2021

Riverwood Capital is also an investor in Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs helps companies test software

The continued partnership with TPG will provide Sauce Labs with additional resources and expertise needed to expand capabilities with an eye to driving continued growth.

Aled Miles, President and CEO at Sauce Labs states, “Our customers are under increasing pressure to ship code faster with no loss of quality. This additional investment from TPG is a validation of our vision and strategy to reimagine test as a DevOps toolchain that will remove testing as a bottleneck and deliver the ‘it just works’ experience that customers demand.”

TPG see increasing demand for continuous testing at multiple stages in the software development life cycle. Art Heidrich of TPG adds “We’ve been focused on DevOps as an investment theme for many years and continue to see Sauce Labs as an innovator and leader in the market. We’re excited to continue partnering with Aled and his talented team to support the company’s next chapter of growth.”