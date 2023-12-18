Transom Capital acquires flooring products provider Galleher

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital and PNC Bank provided the debt financing for the transaction.

Transom Capital has acquired Los Angeles-based Galleher, a distributor and manufacturer of flooring products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Galleher has a rich history in the flooring industry and we believe there are meaningful opportunities for growth, “ said Steve Kim, a principal at Transom in a statement. “Our plan is for the company to continue to invest in core markets with new product offerings and capabilities, while further expanding the company’s reach geographically.”

