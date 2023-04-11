Transom Capital buys Bose Corporation’s professional unit

With this deal, Transom will assume ownership of the Bose Professional commercial installation and conference business.

Transom Capital Group has acquired Bose Corporation’s professional division. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this deal, Transom will assume ownership of the Bose Professional commercial installation and conference business. Bose will retain its portable PA systems as part of its core consumer product business.

“Bose Professional’s tenure in the professional audio business, its standout product portfolio and customers, as well as its team dedicated to researching, engineering and delivering new and innovative products, made it a compelling business for us to bring into our portfolio,” said Russ Roenick, founder and managing partner at Transom, in a statement. “We are working closely with Bose to ensure business continuity for Bose Professional going forward, and we look forward to continued success for the business as an independent company.”

Progress Partners acted as Bose’s financial advisor in connection with the sale.

Based in Framingham, Massachusetts, Bose Corporation mostly sells audio equipment. Bose was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose.

Based in Los Angeles, Transom invests in the middle market.