Transom Capital buys infant products maker Aden & Anais Inc

Transom Capital has acquired Los Angeles-based Aden & Anais Inc, a maker of infant product sold under the brands HALO and aden + anais. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the HALO and aden + anais brands into the Transom Capital family,” said Russ Roenick, managing partner at Transom in a statement. “We believe the juvenile products space has significant opportunity for innovation and HALO/aden + anais are two of the strongest brands to foster creative product development, marketing, and consumer loyalty. We recognize the tremendous potential that the Company holds, and we are committed to supporting its growth as a market leader in the premium baby and parenting industry.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital and MidCap Financial provided the debt financing for the transaction. Baird served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aden & Anais, Inc.

