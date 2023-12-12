Transom Capital divests audio equipment provider Mackie to RØDE Microphones

Mackie was established in 1989

Based in Los Angeles, Transom invests in the middle market

Transom Capital Group has sold Mackie, a Bothell, Washington-based provider of audio equipment to RØDE Microphones LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

RØDE Microphones is a manufacturer of microphones, headphones, related accessories, and audio interfaces.

“Over the past 15 years, Transom has built a deep competency in investing in and building audio businesses, and we are proud to turn over the keys to RØDE to take the next step in Mackie’s journey,” said Russ Roenick, managing partner at Transom Capital in a statement. “The union of RØDE and Mackie brings together a wealth of experience, innovation, and a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology.”

Based in Los Angeles, Transom invests in the middle market.