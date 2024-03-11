Transom Capital exits legal education provider Aspen Publishing

Transom acquired Aspen from Wolters Kluwer in December 2021

William Blair acted as financial advisor to Aspen Publishing

Based in Los Angeles, Transom Capital Group invests in the middle market

Transom Capital has sold Aspen Publishing, a provider of education content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. The buyer is UWorld LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The sale of Aspen marks the end of a successful investment that embodies the Transom ARMOR process, and we are excited to see Aspen continue its journey with UWorld,” said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner at Transom Capital in a statement. “The union of UWorld and Aspen brings together a wealth of experience, innovation and a shared dedication to driving improved learning outcomes. The acquisition continues UWorld’s growth across industries and will bring significant value to the legal education market.”

William Blair acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Aspen Publishing.

