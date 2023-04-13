Traub Capital invests in truffles maker Sabatino Tartufi

Three Hills Capital Partners is investing alongside Traub in Sabatino.

Traub Capital Partners has made an investment in West Haven, Connecticut-based Sabatino Tartufi, a maker of truffle products. Three Hills Capital Partners is investing alongside Traub in Sabatino. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sabintino will continue to be led by CEO Federico Balestra and his sister Giuseppina Balestra in Italy.

“We are proud to partner with Sabatino, a clear leader in the fine foods world,” said Mortimer Singer, co-managing partner of Traub Capital Partners, in a statement. “Sabatino’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns with TCP’s philosophy and approach. We believe we are uniquely positioned to actively support Sabatino in achieving their strategic growth plans.”

The investment by TCP will allow Sabatino to invest in its facilities and infrastructure, as well as elevate brand awareness and distribution of its products.

Based in New York, TCP invests in consumer companies.

Three Hills Capital Partners backs entrepreneur- and family-owned businesses across Europe and North America.