Trez Capital recruits Elwes as managing director

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK – March 31, 2022 – Trez Capital is pleased to announce that Gavin Elwes has joined the company as Managing Director. Mr. Elwes, who will operate out of the firm’s New York office, brings over 25 years of experience in originating, structuring and closing commercial real estate loans. In his new role, Mr. Elwes will focus on growing Trez Capital’s bridge lending program across the United States working alongside the firm’s originations team to source loan opportunities collateralized by multi-family, student housing, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, office, and retail properties. He will work under the direction of Trez Capital’s Head of Bridge Lending and U.S. Capital Markets and Senior Managing Director, Darren Esser.

“We are continuing to add to our team of seasoned originators with the recent addition of Gavin who brings extensive industry knowledge and relationships,” said Mr. Esser. “With a tremendous track-record of success and more than 25 years of experience, he will be an important asset for our real estate bridge financing business and the Trez Capital platform overall.”

Mr. Elwes has extensive experience working with investors. He co-founded Brighton Capital Advisors LLC (BCA). In his role at BCA, he helped the company establish itself as a market leader for investors looking to restructure and recapitalize their commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) loans and provided customized solutions to meet their financial needs.

Prior to joining BCA, Mr. Elwes was a managing director for Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank. During his five years at Natixis, he managed a team that sourced and closed more than $4 billion of commercial real estate loans for both the firm’s balance sheet and CMBS lending programs. While at Natixis, Mr. Elwes provided debt financings across the full spectrum of a property’s life cycle including ground-up construction, transitional bridge loans and CMBS fixed-rate loans on all major property types. He also worked as managing director for UBS and vice president at Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers and GE Capital.

“Trez Capital has built a solid reputation in the market backed by a strong portfolio of projects across the U.S. with a long list of repeat clients. I am excited to join Darren and the rest of the team as the firm continues to scale its successful bridge lending program,” said Mr. Elwes. “Drawing upon my vast industry experience, I look forward to propelling the firm’s book of business during this stage of strategic growth in the bridge lending market.”

Mr. Elwes received a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration with a minor in real estate finance. Gavin is a member of the Cornell Hotel Society and has been a guest lecturer at the University on several occasions.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,600 transactions totaling more than $14.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.7 B Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).