TRG completes buyout of African asset manager Ethos

The Rohatyn Group has closed its previously announced buyout of Ethos Private Equity, an alternative asset management firm in Africa. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our team,” said Stuart MacKenzie, CEO of Ethos, in a statement. “By leveraging TRG’s resources, network and deep understanding of emerging markets, we will be better positioned than ever to drive investment across Africa and create value for our stakeholders.”

Lazard Ltd advised TRG on the transaction.

Headquartered in New York, TRG has about $8 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2002, TRG specializes in emerging markets and real assets.

