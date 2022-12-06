Trilantic and Investcorp-backed RoadSafe adds Bertolini and Linden to C-suite

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings and traffic safety products.

Bertolini joins Roadsafe from WellNow Urgent Care where she served most recently as senior vice president of human resources

Most recently, Linden was vice president of business development at Quanta Services Inc

Trilantic North America targets the business services and consumer sectors

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, which is backed by Trilantic North America and Investcorp, has named Christa Bertolini and Katie Linden as chief people officer and chief revenue officer, respectively.

Bertolini joins Roadsafe from WellNow Urgent Care, where she served most recently as senior vice president of human resources.

Most recently, Linden was vice president of business development at Quanta Services, Inc. Linden began her career at Black & Veatch Corporation.

David Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Christa and Katie join our growing RoadSafe team. Their extensive management experience and demonstrated expertise in leading high-performing teams are critical to our continued growth and success.”

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings and traffic safety products.

Trilantic North America targets the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.

Investcorp was founded in 1982. As of March 31, 2022, Investcorp has $41.2 billion in total assets under management.