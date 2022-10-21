Trilantic-backed OLS buys Bedrock Landscape Supply

Going forward, Mark Wilson will continue to run Bedrock

Outdoor Living, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Las Vegas-based Bedrock Landscape Supply, a provider of natural stone, pavers, bulk materials and landscape suppliers. No financial terms were disclosed.

OLS is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes.

Bedrock was founded in 2018 by Mark Wilson. Going forward, Wilson will continue to run the business, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers, and employees.

“Bedrock Landscape Supply is a great addition to our OLS family of companies, providing us with the perfect entry into the expanding Las Vegas market,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS, in a statement. “It is my pleasure to welcome Mark and his talented team to OLS. I look forward to seeing what our combined teams will accomplish together.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

OLS launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020, which invested in the platform to support its growth across key verticals including: hardscapes; outdoor living; landscape accessories; outdoor lighting; and bulk materials.

Trilantic invests in the business services and consumer sectors.