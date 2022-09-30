Trilantic-backed Quickparts acquires digital manufacturer Xcentric

Stifel acted as financial advisor to Xcentric while Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Quickparts.

Quickparts, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Clinton Township, Michigan-based Xcentric, a provider of on-demand digital manufacturing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Quickparts is a provider of on-demand manufacturing services, from 3D printing to traditional manufacturing processes.

Xcentric was founded in 1996.

“We are thrilled to combine Xcentric’s leading digital manufacturing capabilities and injection molding expertise with Quickparts’ offerings to continue to bring speed and scale to the market,” said Xcentric CEO Matt McIntosh, in a statement. “Trusted by industry leaders, Xcentric prides itself on a terrific culture of excellence and customer service, and we believe the Quickparts team is the right partner to support the continued growth of Xcentric’s capabilities.”

Stifel acted as financial advisor to Xcentric in connection with this transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Quickparts.

Quickparts was formed by Trilantic North America in partnership with industry veterans George Votis, Avi Reichental and Ziad Abou.

Trilantic North America is focused on the business services and consumer sectors.