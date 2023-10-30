Trilantic North America-backed OLS acquires landscape supplies provider Apache Stone

OLS is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes

Outdoor Living Supply, a portfolio company of Trilantic North America, has acquired Apache Stone, an Arizona-based distributor of masonry, hardscape and landscape supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Apache was a subsidiary of Halquist Stone Company.

Based in Minnesota, OLS is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes.

“We are pleased to welcome the Apache Stone team to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply in a statement. “Apache Stone is an ideal complement to our existing Bedrock Landscape Supply location in Las Vegas and gives us entry into the fast-growing Phoenix market. This partnership provides exciting potential to accelerate our growth platform in the Southwest, delivering tremendous value to our customers.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

OLS launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020.

Trilantic North America targets the business services and consumer sectors. Since inception, Trilantic North America has managed seven private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $10.2 billion.