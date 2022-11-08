Trilantic North America-backed OLS acquires natural stone distributor LandCare

LandCare founder Daniel Gordon will continue to lead the company

Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market

Outdoor Living Supply, a portfolio company of Trilantic North America, has acquired Madbury, New Hampshire-based LandCare, a distributor of natural stone, hardscapes, landscape supplies and bulk materials. No financial terms were disclosed.

LandCare Associates was founded in 1984 by Daniel Gordon as a property maintenance and landscape services provider. In 1991, the company made the move into distribution and, in 2015, purchased a second store, Stratham Hill Stone, establishing itself as a dealer of natural stone and hardscape products.

Moving forward, LandCare founder Gordon will continue to lead the company.

Brian Price, CEO of OLS, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and the LandCare Associates team to the OLS family of companies. LandCare has done an exceptional job evolving its business and building a reputation for best-in-class customer service. We are excited to add this strategic acquisition to our growing network and look forward to the growth opportunities that the partnership between LandCare Associates and Landscapers Depot will create in this market.”

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020.

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.