Trilantic North America-backed OLS buys masonry company Norristown Brick

Outdoor Living Supply, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Norristown Brick, a distributor of masonry, landscape, and hardscape materials to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding area. No financial terms were disclosed.

Russell Lyons will continue to lead Norristown Brick.

The company was founded in 1986 and has grown into a regional supplier with 13 full-time employees, servicing both commercial and residential markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Russell and his dedicated team to the OLS family of companies. This represents our second acquisition in eastern Pennsylvania, adding an important location to our footprint as we continue our expansion efforts in the Northeast,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS, in a statement. “The Company’s proximity to our Woodward Landscape Supply location in Phoenixville creates some powerful synergies, allowing us to form the region’s market-leading platform and deliver best-in-class customer service.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products.

