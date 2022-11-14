Trilantic North America-backed RoadSafe acquires traffic safety products provider BABS

BABS is RoadSafe’s seventh acquisition since early 2021

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, a portfolio company of Trilantic North America, has acquired Concord, California-based Bay Area Barricade Service, a job site and provider of traffic safety products. No financial terms were disclosed.

RoadSafe is a provider of traffic control and pavement marking services. RoadSafe was backed by Investcorp.

BABS is RoadSafe’s seventh acquisition since early 2021.

Craig Songster, president of BABS, will continue in a transitional role, leading his team under the RoadSafe umbrella.

“With the acquisition of BABS, we continue to grow our footprint on the West Coast and expand our offering throughout the California market,” said David Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe, in a statement. “Since 1978, the Songster family has delivered quality products and services to their customer base in the East Bay area and we are thrilled to have them join the RoadSafe team.”

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market with a focus on the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.

As of March 31, 2022, Investcorp Group had $41.2 billion in total assets under management.