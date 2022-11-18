Trilantic North America-backed SSP merges SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch, forms grass fed beef platform

SSP has been a lead investor in TWR, a purveyor of packaged meats made with grass fed, humanely raised beef, since 2016.

Sunrise Strategic Partners, which is backed by Trilantic North America, is merging SunFed Ranch with Teton Waters Ranch to form Grass Fed Foods, a grass fed beef platform. No financial terms were disclsoed.

SSP has been a lead investor in TWR, a purveyor of packaged meats made with grass fed, humanely raised beef, since 2016. SunFed Ranch is a provider of domestic grass fed beef.

“We’re big supporters of grass fed beef and very pleased with the new Grass Fed Foods platform. Grass fed beef emphasizes products that are better for you, better for the planet, better for the cattle and the ranchers who raise them,” said Steve Hughes, co-founder of SSP in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for the industry and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

Based in Boulder, SSP invests in emerging brands in the healthy, active and sustainable living space. SSP was founded in 2016 in partnership with Trilantic North America.

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. The firm targets the business services and consumer sectors.