Trilantic North America backs fulfillment services provider TSC Miami

Truist provided debt financing for the deal

Trilantic North America invests in middle market

TSC Miami was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Miami

Trilantic North America has made an investment TSC Miami, a provider of on-demand and screen print and fulfillment services for merchandise selling into ecommerce, retail and creator end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment is being made in partnership with TSC’s founding team, namely Billy Koorse, his son Evan Koorse, and their partner Scott Valancy, which retains a meaningful equity stake and continues to run the business post-close.

TSC Miami was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Miami.

“Billy, Evan and Scott have been at the forefront of technological change within the customized merchandise market for over 20 years,” said Lee Nussbaum, a managing director at Trilantic North America, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with TSC as it continues to drive innovation in service of its ecommerce, retail and creator clients.”

KSCA Investment Banking acted as financial advisor to TSC Miami with Truist providing debt financing in support of the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal advice to Trilantic North America and TSC Miami, respectively.

Trilantic North America invests in middle market. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors.

Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion.