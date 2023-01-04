Trinity Hunt-backed Aperture buys construction consulting firm Sage Group

Bill Schwartzkopf is CEO of the Sage Group

Aperture, a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Sage Group, a Denver-based provider of consulting and expert witness services to the international construction industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Sage Group’s commitment to quality, clients, professionalism, and integrity have made them one of A.M. Best’s recommended expert construction service providers for over ten years”, said Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO and president of Aperture, in a statement. “Consistently achieving this distinction over such a prolonged period is a remarkable testament to Bill Schwartzkopf and this team of experts. Bill’s leadership, vision, and thought leadership are a perfect fit for the Aperture team. We welcome Bill and his team and are looking forward to working with them as we continue to unlock the full potential of our company for our clients.”

Based in Arlington, Texas, Aperture is a provider of forensic engineering and litigation dispute support services.

Dallas-based Trinity Hunt Partners targets the middle market.