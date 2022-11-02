Trinity Hunt-backed Dataprise buys managed service provider Reboot Networks

Dataprise is a provider of managed IT infrastructure services and cybersecurity solutions.

Dataprise, a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired California-based managed service provider Reboot Networks. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Reboot Networks is recognized for its stellar reputation and client-first strategy in the markets they serve. This localized, concierge level IT support is the perfect complement to Dataprise’s powerful managed services portfolio which is honed for consistent and flawless delivery nationwide,” said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise, in a statement. “Together we bring the absolute best technology experience to organizations across Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston.”

This marks Dataprise’s fourth acquisition.

Dataprise was founded in 1995 and supports more than 1,000 clients.

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt targets the business, healthcare, and consumer services sectors.