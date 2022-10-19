Trinity Hunt-backed Improving furthers Canadian expansion with Bit Quill buy

Improving is a digital services company

Bit Quill is a software consulting company that specializes in data and cloud development

Trinity Hunt Partners acquired a majority stake in Improving in 2018

Trinity Hunt Partners-backed Improving, a digital services company, this week announced it has acquired Bit Quill Technologies. Bit Quill, headquartered in Vancouver, is a software consulting company specializing in data and cloud development.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal furthers Plano, Texas-headquartered Improving’s expansion in Canada and is expected to increase the company’s annualized revenue exceeding $250 million. Improving’s “Enterprise Strategy” focuses on merging technology services companies.

“It is rare to find an organization that is already so aligned with your own core values,” said Kyle Porter, CEO and co-founder of Bit Quill “We could not be more thrilled to join their growth-focused journey.”

Trinity Hunt is a US private equity firm focused on investing in companies in business, healthcare and consumer services sectors. It has $1.2 billion in assets under management and has to date has made 31 platform investments.