Trinity Hunt invests in clinical trial network Centricity Research

McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt on the deal.

Centricity Research was formed in 2021 through the integration of multiple clinical research businesses across North America

Centricity Research has completed more than 2,500 studies and has over 100 FDA and Health Canada Drug Approvals

Trinity has over $1.7 billion of assets under management

Trinity Hunt Partners has made a majority investment in Columbus, Georgia and Toronto-based Centricity Research, a clinical research services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The clinical research industry is highly fragmented, and clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex for sponsors and CROs to execute. Trinity Hunt recognizes the opportunity these market dynamics present for the growth of a leading organization like Centricity, and we are committed to collaborating with its outstanding team across North America to continue to scale the business as a market leader in the clinical research space,” said John Oakes, principal at Trinity Hunt.

McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt on the deal.

Centricity Research was formed in 2021 through the integration of multiple clinical research businesses across North America. It has completed more than 2,500 studies and has over 100 FDA and Health Canada Drug Approvals.

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. The firm has over $1.7 billion of assets under management.