Trinity Hunt rolls out Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners has launched Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners, a physician-centric management services organization for ear, nose, and throat and allergy practices. No financial terms were disclosed.

In March of 2022, Parallel completed a strategic partnership with ENT & Allergy of Delaware. Founded in 2010, ENTAD is an ENT and allergy services provider with a team of 15 physicians, 12 audiologists, and over 140 support staff. ENTAD will continue to operate under its brand.

“At ENTAD, we are proud of our reputation for the highest quality clinical care and culture of collaboration, trust, and respect,” said Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD, a founder of ENTAD, said in a statement. “In Parallel and Trinity Hunt, we have found like-minded partners with the right experience and track record to accelerate ENTAD’s growth while preserving our clinical independence and core values.”

Parallel will provide scalable support services to ENTAD and future partner practices to promote growth and allow providers to focus on delivering the highest quality patient care.

Baird served as financial advisor to ENTAD on the transaction while Stevens & Lee served as legal advisor. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt.

Trinity Hunt Partners invests in the middle market. It has over $1.2 billion of assets under management. Trinity targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies.