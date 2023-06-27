Trinity Hunt scoops up digital marketing firm REQ

Tripp Donnelly will remain president of REQ and join the platform’s executive board and leadership team.

Trinity Hunt Partners has acquired Washington, DC-based REQ, a digital marketing and advertising company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tripp Donnelly will remain president of REQ and join the platform’s executive board and leadership team.

“We are impressed by REQ’s track record of successful M&A, outstanding reputation, and tenured client list. The agency’s accolades and award-winning work reflect REQ’s impact on behalf of their clients and the industry as a whole,” said George Morgan, a principal at Trinity Hunt Partners in a statement. “The digital advertising market has tripled in the last decade to nearly $300 Billion in North America alone, and we feel uniquely positioned with our growth platform to seize opportunities in that fast-expanding market.”

REQ was founded in 2008.

Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity has over $1.7 billion of assets under management.