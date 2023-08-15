Tritium Partners-backed Inbenta closes acquisition of Horizn

Horizn is a Toronto-based provider of easy-to-embed interactive product demos for financial institutions.

Inbenta, a portfolio company of Tritium Partners, has acquired Horizn, a Toronto-based provider of easy-to-embed interactive product demos for financial institutions.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Janice Diner, co-founder and CEO of Horizn, will become Inbenta’s head of marketing.

Based in Dallas, Inbenta is an artificial intelligence platform designed to optimize customer experience. The acquisition adds a new component to Inbenta’s customer service toolkit, allowing clients to rapidly develop, edit and deploy helpful step-by-step tutorials, improving self-service and reducing agent escalation.

“Everyone knows how helpful and time-saving a tutorial can be when presented in an easy to understand, visual format. At Inbenta, customer experience is at the center of everything we do – it was only natural that product demo capabilities should be included within our customer experience platform,” said Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta, in a statement. “The acquisition of Horizn marks yet another milestone in Inbenta’s journey to help companies more effectively drive down customer service costs, boost sales, and improve customer experience overall.”

The acquisition follows Inbenta’s January announcement of a $40 million financing led by Tritium Partners.

Based in Austin, Texas, Tritium is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented technology and services companies. The firm has raised nearly $1.5 billion of capital commitments across its funds.