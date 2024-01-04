Triton-backed Flokk to acquire furniture maker Stylex

Headquartered in Oslo, Flokk is a manufacturer of office seating and furniture.

The transaction is expected to close on January 31, 2024

Triton acquired Flokk in 2014

Based in London, Triton invests in the middle market

Flokk, a Triton portfolio company, has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Stylex, a maker of furniture.

Headquartered in Oslo, Flokk is a manufacturer of office seating and furniture.

The transaction is expected to close on January 31, 2024.

On the deal, Bruce Golden, CEO of Stylex, said in a statement, “Stylex brings a completely new and diverse product portfolio to Flokk’s family of global brands, bringing our unique approach to innovation and design. Flokk is also a recognized sustainability leader in our industry, and the acquisition will open new opportunities to take the Stylex brand to the next level in terms of supply chain, production, and market access.”

Triton acquired Flokk in 2014.

Based in London, Triton invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1997.