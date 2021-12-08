Triton to take Clinigen private: Reuters

Triton has agreed to acquire UK-based pharmaceutical firm Clinigen in a take-private deal, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the transaction puts Clinigen at a valuation of about $1.6 billion.
Source: Reuters
