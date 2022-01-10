Trive-backed Oscar Larson acquires Capitol Business Equipment

Oscar W. Larson Company, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Capitol Business Equipment Inc, an equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services.

Oscar W. Larson Company, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Capitol Business Equipment Inc, an equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CLARKSTON, Michigan; MONTGOMERY, Alabama

CBE specializes in remote and on-premise large-scale technology deployments, long-term managed service, and repair & maintenance of nearly any type of in-store hardware and software technology, including loss prevention technology, point of sale systems, and network solutions. This acquisition further bolsters Oscar Larson's service offering and footprint that have been purpose built to relentlessly serve its customers nationwide.

“CBE’s operational track record and unparalleled ability to serve customers across the country have made it the partner of choice for mid-size to large operators that require consistent service everywhere they operate. CBE’s national scale and outstanding reputation are a perfect complement to Oscar Larson,” says Oscar Larson President Charlie Burns. “We look forward to leveraging CBE’s national reach to continue to deliver best-in-class service for all customers looking for a partner that can provide best in class service no matter the location.”

CBE President, Loring White stated, “For the past 48 years, CBE’s success has been driven by our commitment to listening and qualifying the needs of our customer. We recognized the same customer-first culture at Oscar W. Larson and are excited to further our service offering to all of our customers across the nation as a result of this partnership.”

Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive, added “The combination with CBE further establishes Oscar Larson as the partner of choice for in and out of store facility management maintenance and service. We will continue to prioritize acquisitions that bring best in class capabilities that are aligned with OWL’s mission to deliver superior service levels nationally.”

Oscar Larson is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the equipment distribution and installation, testing, inspection, maintenance, and repair services markets within the QSR or energy infrastructure industries.

About Oscar Larson

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, Oscar Larson is a leading end-to-end equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services to energy infrastructure and other customers across multiple regions.