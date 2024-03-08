Trive Capital-backed Kittyhawk snaps up Stack HIP

Kittyhawk, Inc is a provider of hot isostatic pressing services for a variety of industries

Kittyhawk, which is backed by Trive Capital, has acquired Stack HIP, an Albany, Oregon-based provider of HIP services to aerospace, defense, and medical customers. The seller was Stack Metallurgical Group.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Kittyhawk, Inc. is a provider of hot isostatic pressing services for a variety of industries including space, commercial aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

“SMG built a world-class facility in Stack HIP. With this acquisition, Kittyhawk is the premier provider of HIP services on the West Coast,” said Tanner Cope, managing director at Trive in a statement. “We look forward to supporting our customers’ growth and will continue to make significant investments in capacity to meet the demands of our growing customer base.”

