Trive Capital forms new industrial distribution company Venturi Supply

Trive Capital has formed Venturi Supply, a Phoenix-based distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, engineered products, and industrial supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company is the result of the acquisitions of six PVF distribution businesses—BPS Supply Group, Producers Supply Company, Tri Star Industrial, Ameripipe Supply, Industrial & Construction Enterprises, and Albuquerque Pipe & Pump Supply.

Michael DiMino, previously CEO of Tri Star Industrial, has named Venturi’s CEO.

“With the leadership team and executive office now in place, Venturi is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory,” said Blake Bonner, a partner at Trive in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Michael and the management team to further expand Venturi’s geographic footprint, product offering and value-added capabilities, both organically and through additional M&A.”

King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital and Venturi Supply for each of the six acquisitions.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has over $4 billion in regulatory assets under management.