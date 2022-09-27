Trive Capital forms OWL Services in partnership with SideKick Operators

The formation of the company is the result of seven acquisitions made by Trive.

Trive Capital along with SideKick Operators has announced on Monday the formation of OWL Services. OWL Services combines seven acquisitions by Trive: WildcoPES, BCE, Crompco, e-Structure Solutions, Great Dane Petroleum, JBI Electrical Systems and Oscar W. Larson company. The newly formed company is headquartered in Detroit and provides integrated services for all facets of the petroleum convenience and electric vehicle markets.

Greg Ergenbright, former president of US Operations for Schindler Elevator Group, joins the newly formed company as its CEO.

“It’s an exciting and transformative time—not only for OWL, but also for our industry,” says Ergenbright. “By combining the capabilities and strengths of these seven businesses, we have created a turnkey solutions company that will shape and define the future of how we fuel and power our vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to announce the formation of OWL Services and onboarding of Greg Ergenbright after completing seven transactions in less than two years from the original acquisition of Oscar W. Larson,” said Blake Bonner, partner at Trive Capital.

Trive Capital, based in Dallas, is a private investment firm that currently manages over $4 billion of assets under management. The firm invests across both equity and debt in middle-market companies.

SideKick Operators is an investment firm that invests in and advises business that provide repair, planned maintenance, inspection and testing services to their customers. It is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.