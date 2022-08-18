Trive Capital invests in Wilson Electronics

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to Wilson Electronics.

Trive Capital has made an investment in Wilson Electronics, a wireless connectivity solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wilson Electronics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, has a manufacturing facility in St. George, Utah and a R&D facility in Dallas.

David Stinnett, a partner at Trive Capital, in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Wilson Electronics’ management in support of the next phase of the Company’s growth as a global technology solution. We believe that Wilson Electronics is well positioned to be a trusted and innovative wireless connectivity solution to consumers, leading enterprises, and carriers in the transition to 5G and beyond.”

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to Wilson Electronics. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

