Trivest Partners invests in growth of Lenworth Building Services

Trivest Partners has invested in Lenworth Building Services, a Mississauga, Ontario-based seller, installer and servicer of commercial overhead doors, high speed doors, loading dock equipment and industrial fans. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Lenworth will continue to be led by president Spencer Cawker. Ralph Cawker, the company’s founder, will remain in an advisory capacity.

Established in 2003, the Lenworth has grown to become one of the largest service providers in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We are incredibly impressed by Lenworth Building Services’ dedicated management team, leading market position and track record of growth,” said Russ Wilson, managing partner at Trivest, in a statement. “We are excited to support the company in further expanding its footprint and solidifying its reputation as a top provider of commercial building solutions in the region.”

Based in Miami, Florida, Trivest Partners is a private equity firm focused on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the US and Canada. It has about $4.5 billion in assets under management.