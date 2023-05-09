Trivest Partners sells temp staffing firm PeopleShare

The buyer is PROMAN, the U.S. based subsidiary of Groupe PROMAN, a global staffing firm.

CEO Ryan Clark and Senior Advisor Dave Donald will continue to lead PeopleShare

PeopleShare has 40 branches

Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial advisor to PeopleShare on the transaction

Trivest Partners has sold Collegeville, Pennsylvania-based PeopleShare, a provider of commercial temporary staffing services. The buyer is PROMAN, the U.S. based subsidiary of Groupe PROMAN, a global staffing firm.

CEO Ryan Clark and Senior Advisor Dave Donald will continue to lead PeopleShare and will work with PROMAN CEO Gilles Tanneur to further strengthen PROMAN’s U.S. presence.

PeopleShare has 40 branches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Illinois.

On the deal, Steve Reynolds, a partner at Trivest, said in a statement, “Dave and Ryan and their team were great partners and executed on every aspect of Trivest’s Path to 3x value creation program. We thank them for their dedication to creating a great outcome for all involved, and we look forward to watching PeopleShare’s continued growth story as part of the PROMAN family.”

Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial advisor to PeopleShare on the transaction and Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel.

Based in Miami, Trivest Partners was founded in 1981.